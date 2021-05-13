Tigers hand Royals their 10th straight loss

Miguel Cabrera had two-run scoring singles, Casey Mize recorded his first career home victory, and the Detroit Tigers handed the Kansas City Royals their 10th consecutive loss, 4-2, on Wednesday.

Mize, who made his career debut last season, tossed six innings and allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts with two walks. His only previous victory came at Houston in April.

Detroit used three relievers after Mize (2-3), with Gregory Soto getting the last three outs for his fourth save.

Jonathan Schoop had three hits and scored a run, while Jeimer Candelario contributed a double, a run scored and an RBI. The Tigers have won three straight.

Salvador Perez had two hits and drove in a run for the Royals. Danny Duffy (4-3) gave up all of Detroit’s runs in six innings while allowing seven hits and striking out eight with a pair of walks.

Kansas City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with Mize hitting Whit Merrifield with a pitch and walking Carlos Santana in the game’s first two batters. Perez ripped a double to bring home Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi had a one-out sacrifice fly to plate Santana.

Detroit got one run back in the second, with Niko Goodrum drawing a walk, moving to second on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third on a long fly and scoring on JaCoby Jones’ opposite-field single.

The Tigers then tied it in the third. Schoop smacked a one-out single and moved to second when Candelario drew a walk. Cabrera pulled a single into left-center field to knock in Schoop.

Detroit took a 4-2 lead with two runs in the fifth. Robbie Grossman, who drove in five runs in the Tigers’ 8-7 victory on Tuesday, sliced a Duffy offering that dropped inside the right field line and racing to a triple. One out later, Candelario drilled a slider to deep center for an RBI double. Cabrera followed with a line drive, opposite-field single to bring in Candelario.

Kansas City’s offense was limited to one hit after the second inning. The two American League Central Division rivals will complete their three-game series on Thursday.

--Field Level Media