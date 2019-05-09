Rodriguez's big night propels Tigers past Angels

EditorsNote: rewords fourth graf

May 8, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Ronny Rodriguez had three hits and drove in four runs, JaCoby Jones hit a two-run homer, and the host Detroit Tigers rolled past the Los Angeles Angels 10-3 on Wednesday.

Rodriguez finished a homer shy of the cycle. John Hicks had two RBIs, and Nicholas Castellanos scored two runs and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (4-2) limited the Angels to one run on three hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Jonathan Lucroy hit a solo homer and an RBI double for the Angels. David Fletcher also homered, but Shohei Ohtani remained hitless in his second game this season. Ohtani, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch, leaving him 0-for-7 overall.

Tyler Skaggs (3-3) surrendered eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The game’s first batter, Fletcher, gave the Angels a quick lead when he jumped on a 2-0 fastball for his third homer of the season.

Detroit answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning on Rodriguez’s two-run triple to left.

The Angels had two baserunners in the third, but Boyd escaped by striking out Mike Trout and inducing Ohtani to ground out.

Detroit made it 4-1 in the bottom of the inning. Castellanos was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and moved to second on a Miguel Cabrera single. One out later, Rodriguez singled to bring home Castellanos. Hicks plated Cabrera with a sacrifice fly.

The Tigers opened up a seven-run lead with four runs in the fifth.

Skaggs retired the first two batters but couldn’t get out of the inning. Niko Goodrum singled, and Rodriguez drilled a double down the left field line to knock him in.

Rodriguez scored on a Hicks double, and Brandon Dixon followed with an RBI single to end Skaggs’ night. Dixon scored two batters later on third baseman Zack Cozart’s throwing error.

Lucroy homered off Daniel Stumpf in the seventh, his fifth of the season.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Jones gave the Tigers a 10-2 lead with a two-run shot off Cody Allen in the eighth.

Lucroy doubled home a run in the ninth.

—Field Level Media