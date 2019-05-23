Marlins down Tigers for fifth straight win

EditorsNote: rewords second graf; fixes to “eighth” in third graf; fixes to “3-1” in ninth graf

Brian Anderson homered for the second straight game, Garrett Cooper smacked his first career homer and the Miami Marlins stretched their winning streak to five games with a 6-3 triumph over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Neil Walker rapped a two-run double in the seventh inning that tied the score. Miguel Rojas added three hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh.

Winning pitcher Jose Urena (2-6) gave up three runs, two earned, on seven hits in six innings. Sergio Romo collected his eighth save with a spotless ninth.

Christin Stewart had three hits and an RBI for Detroit, which has lost eight straight games.

Detroit starter Daniel Norris was charged with two runs on six hits in six-plus innings. Losing pitcher Buck Farmer (2-3) gave up two runs in one-third of an inning.

The Tigers scored a run in each of the first three innings. Gordon Beckham led off the bottom of the first with a double and scored on Niko Goodrum’s single up the middle.

An error aided Detroit in the second. John Hicks reached on an infield single. A throwing error by third baseman Anderson on JaCoby Jones’ fielder’s-choice grounder put runners in scoring position. Beckham’s RBI grounder knocked in Hicks.

With two down in the third, Ronny Rodriguez hit a single that deflected off of Urena. Stewart then ripped a double down the right field line as Rodriguez came in to score.

Cooper hit his breakthrough homer with one out in the sixth. He drilled a 3-1 fastball over the center field fence.

Miami took a 4-3 lead in the seventh. Norris departed after Harold Ramirez led off the inning with a single. Farmer relieved him and promptly blew the lead. Martin Prado singled to put runners on the corners, and Walker hit a double into the right-center gap, bringing home both runners.

After getting an out, Farmer gave up a single up the middle from Rojas, which allowed Walker to score the go-ahead run.

Miami stretched the lead to 6-3 in the eighth against Victor Alcantara. Cooper walked, and Anderson blasted a homer to right field.

