Austin, Odorizzi lead Twins over Tigers

Tyler Austin drove in three runs and Jake Odorizzi had another sharp pitching performance, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Odorizzi (7-10) carried a no-hitter into the eighth against the New York Yankees in his previous start. This time, he held the Tigers to one hit through the first six innings. He lasted 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six. Trevor Hildenberger recorded his seventh save.

Chris Gimenez hit a solo homer and Jorge Polanco had two hits and scored two runs for the Twins (70-81), who have taken the first two games of the three-game series.

Mikie Mahtook drove in all three runs for Detroit (61-90), including a two-run triple. Daniel Norris (0-5) gave up two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Twins had two baserunners with two out in the first but Austin popped out. Detroit left fielder Christin Stewart smacked a one-out single in the bottom of the inning but Odorozzi took command until the seventh from that point.

Norris hadn’t pitched more than five innings in any start this season and the Twins broke through against him in the sixth.

Polanco led off the inning with a double off the left-field wall. Robbie Grossman drew a one-out walk and Austin brought Polanco home with a single to center.

Jake Cave then singled off the glove of second baseman Dawel Lugo, knocking in Grossman and prompting Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire to remove Norris.

The Twins increased their lead to 5-0 in the seventh against Sandy Baez. Gimenez led off with a homer into the visitor’s bullpen in left-center. Joe Mauer singled and Polanco walked before Baez set down the next two batters. Austin then drilled a double to left, bringing home both runners.

The Tigers got two runs back in the bottom of the inning. Singles by Nicholas Castellanos and Jim Adduci put runners on first and second with one out. Mahtook then smoked his opposite-field triple, ending Odorizzi’s night.

Mahtook added a two-out RBI single in the ninth.

—Field Level Media