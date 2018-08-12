Boyd, Candelario help Tigers defeat Twins

Matt Boyd allowed only three baserunners in six innings and Jeimer Candelario had two hits, a run scored and an RBI as the Detroit Tigers downed the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Sunday.

Boyd (7-10) limited the Twins to one run, two hits and a walk while striking out three. Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his 25th save.

Niko Goodrum contributed a hit, two walks, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base as Detroit took two of three during the weekend series.

Minnesota starter Kohl Stewart (0-1) was charged with three runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings during his major league debut.

Max Kepler hit a solo homer and Mitch Garver supplied a triple and a run scored for the Twins.

Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos missed the game due to a bruised right foot. Center fielder JaCoby Jones exited the game after one at-bat with right hamstring tightness.

The Twins got on the board in the second. Garver smacked a triple and scored on Johnny Field’s sacrifice fly.

Stewart allowed five baserunners during the first four innings but Detroit didn’t break through until the fifth. After retiring the first batter, Stewart gave up consecutive singles to Grayson Greiner, Victor Reyes and Candelario, with the latter driving in Detroit’s first run. Jose Iglesias then reached on an infield single, loading the bases.

Goodrum drew a five-pitch walk to bring home Reyes and finish Stewart’s day. Victor Martinez added a sacrifice fly off Taylor Rogers, giving the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Boyd retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced before manager Ron Gardenhire went to his bullpen in the seventh.

Kepler jumped on Joe Jimenez’s first pitch in the eighth for his 15th long ball of the season, pulling the Twins within a run.

The Tigers got an insurance run in the eighth when Goodrum walked, stole second and scored on Ronny Rodriguez’s two-out double.

Greene had a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out the last two batters he faced.

—Field Level Media