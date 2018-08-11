Goodrum, Iglesias homer to lead Tigers over Twins

EditorsNote: Fixes in 1st, 2nd and 9th graf; other small tweaks

Niko Goodrum and Jose Iglesias each blasted two-run homers, and the Detroit Tigers bounced back from an 0-6 road trip to down the visiting Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Friday night at Comerica Park.

Goodrum’s 11th homer and Iglesias’ fifth long ball allowed Jordan Zimmermann (5-4) to snap a personal four-game losing streak. Zimmermann allowed two unearned runs while giving up eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Shane Greene gave up a ninth-inning run but collected his 24th save.

Jorge Polanco and Logan Forsythe each had two hits and a run scored for the Twins. Ervin Santana (0-1), making his fourth appearance this season, gave up five runs on three hits in six innings.

The Twins got two-out hits from Polanco and Forsythe in the first, but Zimmermann escaped that jam by inducing Max Kepler to ground out.

Minnesota had another two-out threat in the third and cashed in — with a little help. Polanco ripped a ground-rule double and Forsythe reached on an infield single that was deflected by Zimmermann. Second baseman Goodrum’s high throw eluded first baseman Jim Adduci, allowing Polanco to score.

The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the inning. JaCoby Jones bounced a triple down the left field line and scored on Mike Gerber’s sacrifice fly.

Goodrum, who was robbed of an extra-base hit his first time up, made sure no one could haul in his long fly ball in the fourth. With Jeimer Candelario on first and two outs, Goodrum pulled a Santana offering over the right field wall to give Detroit a 3-1 advantage.

There was more two-out thunder from the Tigers in the fifth. Following a Gerber walk, Iglesias clubbed a two-run shot over the left field wall.

Minnesota made it 5-2 in the sixth with another unearned run. Forsythe reached on a two-base error by third baseman Candelario, advanced on a groundout and scored on Mitch Garver’s sacrifice fly.

Ehire Adrianza hit a two-out RBI double off Greene in the ninth. Greene nailed down the save by retiring Joe Mauer on a groundout.

