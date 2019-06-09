Four Twins homer in 12-2 rout of Tigers

Nelson Cruz blasted one of Minnesota’s four home runs among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Twins overwhelmed the host Detroit Tigers 12-2 on Sunday.

Jun 9, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman C.J. Cron (24) gets a hit for RBI double during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Rosario supplied three hits, including a homer, scored two runs and knocked in two more while Byron Buxton ripped a two-run homer and scored twice. Miguel Sano also homered, C.J. Cron had two hits and two RBIs and Ehire Adrianza scored three runs.

Jorge Polanco extended his hitting streak to 11 games and added a run scored and an RBI.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi (9-2) gave up one run on five hits in six innings and struck out eight.

Detroit starter Ryan Carpenter (1-3) surrendered eight runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. JaCoby Jones, who homered twice on Saturday, had an RBI double and John Hicks added two hits and a run scored.

Minnesota scored three runs in the first. Polanco led off the game with a single to right. He scored on Mitch Garver’s double down the left-field line. Cruz then finished off an 11-pitch at-bat with his two-run blast to left.

The Tigers got one run back in the bottom of the inning when Niko Goodrum walked, moved to third on a single and scored on Nicholas Castellanos’ double-play grounder.

Odorizzi struck out the side in the third.

Minnesota made it 8-1 in the fourth.

Sano jumped on Carpenter’s first offering and drove the ball 436 feet over the right-center field wall. The next two batters singled and Polanco hit a sacrifice fly. Rosario ended Carpenter’s day three batters later with an RBI single. Cron then doubled to right off Austin Adams, driving in two runs.

Cruz’s RBI single in the fifth gave the Twins an eight-run lead. Buxton golfed a two-run shot to left in the sixth off Carlos Torres, who was making his season debut after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

Rosario ripped his 19th homer off Torres in the seventh. Jones’ double in the bottom of the inning completed the scoring.

—Field Level Media