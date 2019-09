Twins counting down to AL Central title in beating Tigers

Luis Arraez and Eddie Rosario hit two-run homers and the Minnesota Twins reached the brink of their first American League Central Division title in nine years with a 5-1 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Sep 25, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (68) throws the ball during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins reduced their magic number to capture the division to one. They needed a Cleveland loss to the Chicago White Sox later in the evening to clinch it before their Thursday matinee in Detroit.

Arraez was among a trio of Twins batters who had two hits. Nelson Cruz scored and knocked in a run with his two hits, while Jorge Polanco scored a run.

Randy Dobnak (2-1) allowed one run on just one hit and struck out six in six innings while collecting the win. He didn’t walk a batter.

Detroit starter Daniel Norris struck out five and held the Twins to two hits and no runs in three innings. Drew VerHagen (4-3) allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings and was charged with the loss. Jeimer Candelario drove in the Tigers’ lone run.

The Tigers scored an unearned run in the first. Miguel Cabrera, who missed the previous three games with a sore knee, reached on an error by shortstop Polanco. Candelario then ripped a double to center, bringing home Cabrera.

Minnesota had an opportunity in the fourth when Cruz led off with a double. He was eventually thrown out at home on a Miguel Sano grounder.

Dobnak struck out the side in the sixth, but the Twins still trailed by a run.

Sano drew a walk to lead off the seventh, and Arraez blasted his fourth homer this season, a 402-foot shot over the right-field wall.

Facing Twins reliever Tyler Duffey in the bottom of the seventh, Detroit’s Dawel Lugo doubled with two outs, but Duffey struck out Jordy Mercer to preserve the one-run advantage.

Minnesota put the game away with three runs in eighth.

With one out, Polanco drilled a triple to right center off VerHagen. Cruz then smacked a single through the hole off John Schreiber to make it 3-1. Rosario followed with his two-run shot over the right-field wall. It was Rosario’s 32nd home run of the season.

—Field Level Media