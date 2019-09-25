Twins edge Tigers, magic number now 2

EditorsNote: update 2: revises second graf to reflect Indians’ win

Sep 24, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) hits a single during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Willians Astudillo and Eddie Rosario each had two-run hits in a four-run seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins inched closer to their first American League Central title in nine years with a 4-2 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The Twins, who improved to 12-5 against Detroit this season, lowered their magic number for clinching the division to two. The second-place Cleveland Indians, who beat the host Chicago White Sox 11-0 on Tuesday, trail Minnesota by four games with five games remaining.

Jake Odorizzi (15-7) held the Tigers to one run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings. He was removed after 93 pitches due to hamstring tightness. Taylor Rogers got the last three outs for his 29th save.

Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull (3-16), who hasn’t recorded a win since May 31, was the hard-luck loser. He was charged with two runs on six hits in six-plus innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Dawel Lugo doubled twice while scoring a run and knocking in the other for the Tigers. Lugo has eight hits in his last three games.

The Twins were stymied by Turnbull until the seventh. Jake Cave led off the inning with a single, and LaMonte Wade Jr. smacked a double down the left field line, ending Turnbull’s night.

David McKay entered and promptly gave up Astudillo’s two-run hit. Jason Castro was hit by a pitch, and Nick Ramirez then replaced McKay. The next two batters were retired before Nelson Cruz was intentionally walked. Rosario then ripped a double to left, bringing home two more runs.

Much of the game featured a pitchers’ duel between Odorizzi and Turnbull.

The Twins stranded two runners in the first, but the Tigers pushed across a run in the bottom of the inning. Lugo hit a one-out double and advanced to third on Harold Castro’s bunt single. Jeimer Candelario’s sacrifice fly knocked in Lugo.

Minnesota had three baserunners in the fourth, but a double play helped Turnbull get out of that jam.

After Minnesota’s big seventh inning, the Tigers scored a run in the eighth off Kyle Gibson on doubles by Willi Castro and Lugo.

—Field Level Media