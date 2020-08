Aug 28, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The grounds crew prepares to take the tarp off the infield during a weather delay before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins on Jackie Robinson Day at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Rain forced the postponement Friday of a doubleheader between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Instead, the teams will play a doubleheader (seven-inning games) on Saturday in Detroit beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET, followed by their scheduled game on Sunday.

The Twins said a new date for the second game of Friday’s doubleheader will be announced later.

—Field Level Media