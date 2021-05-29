Robbie Grossman's extra-inning HR lifts Tigers over Yankees

EditorsNote: minor edits

Robbie Grossman hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th to give the host Detroit Tigers a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Friday.

With Eric Haase on third base, Grossman clubbed a 3-2 fastball off Justin Wilson (1-1) over the left-field wall. It was Grossman’s sixth homer this season.

Grossman scored two runs, while Jeimer Candelario had three hits and drove in a run.

The Yankees scored a run in the top of the inning on a passed ball. Aaron Judge began the 10th on second base. After a strikeout, Judge moved to third on a groundout. Judge then scored when catcher Jake Rogers couldn’t snare a changeup from Bryan Garcia (1-1).

Rougned Odor had four hits, including a solo homer, for the Yankees.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole gave up one run on six hits while striking out five in six innings. Detroit starter Casey Mize allowed one run on five hits and struck out seven in five innings.

Detroit took the lead in the third as Grossman, Harold Castro and Candelario hit consecutive one-out singles. Miguel Cabrera grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Odor tied it in the fifth when he crushed an 0-2 Mize fastball into the right-field stands. Singles by Clint Frazier and Brett Gardner gave the Yankees two runners with one out. Mize finished his outing by striking out DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton.

The Yankees had runners on the corners with two outs in the sixth, but Kyle Funkhouser got Frazier to ground out.

In the bottom of the inning, Jonathan Schoop reached third with two down, but Cole struck out Nomar Mazara to keep the score tied at 1.

The Yankees stranded two more runners in the eighth with Michael Fulmer on the mound.

Candelario was robbed of a base hit in the bottom of the frame, with Grossman on second, when LeMahieu leaped to snare his line drive at first base.

New York had runners on the corners in the ninth, but Gregory Soto struck out Stanton and Judge to leave them stranded.

--Field Level Media