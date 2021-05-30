Tigers notch 6-2 victory for series sweep vs. Yankees

Tarik Skubal tossed six shutout innings, Willi Castro had a three-run double, and the host Detroit Tigers completed a three-game series sweep of the New York Yankees with a 6-2 win on Sunday.

Slideshow ( 30 images )

Skubal (2-7) held the Yankees to three hits and walked three while striking out eight. Nomar Mazara added a two-run double and Jonathan Schoop reached base four times on two hits and two walks and scored a run.

Yankees starter Michael King gave up four runs, two earned, on three hits in 2 1/3 innings. DJ LeMahieu had two hits and scored a run for the Yankees, who were limited to five runs in the series. Gary Sanchez added two hits and an RBI.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Niko Goodrum singled and Miguel Cabrera was hit by a pitch. With two down, Mazara ripped a double down the left-field line. Goodrum raced home and Cabrera ran through a stop sign from his third-base coach and scored easily.

It was just the second time since 2016 that Cabrera scored from first on a double.

The Yankees’ defense imploded in the third as Detroit stretched its lead to 6-0. New York committed three errors in the inning, two of which led to runs.

Schoop walked to lead off the inning. One out later, Eric Haase reached on an error by third baseman Gio Urshela. King was replaced by Nestor Cortes at that point.

Victor Reyes then hit a grounder which bounced off the glove of shortstop Gleyber Torres, allowing Schoop to score.

After Zack Short walked to load the bases, Castro unloaded them with his bouncer down the left-field line for a double.

New York averted the shutout in the eighth. LeMahieu singled and Aaron Judge walked. They moved up on a Bryan Garcia wild pitch and LeMahieu scored on Torres’ single. Sanchez followed with an RBI hit off Michael Fulmer but was thrown out trying to advance to second.

New York had the bases loaded in the ninth, but Fulmer struck out Judge looking to end the game.

--Field Level Media