Tigers-Yankees rained out; DH set for Thursday

Sep 11, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA;

The scheduled game between the New York Yankees and the Tigers was rained out Wednesday night in Detroit.

The teams will make up the game as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, starting at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia, hobbled by a sore right knee, was due to rejoin the rotation Wednesday for an abbreviated start. Now, he will start the second game Thursday, with Domingo German following him to the mound. J.A. Happ is due to start the doubleheader opener for the Yankees.

Matthew Boyd is scheduled to pitch Game 1 for Detroit on Thursday, with Spencer Turnbull set for Game 2. Boyd had been slated to start Wednesday.

The Tigers won the opener of the three-game series 12-11 on Monday, erasing a six-run deficit and prevailing on Jordy Mercer’s walk-off single in the ninth inning.

The victory was just Detroit’s fourth in 16 games while New York has won 11 of 15.

