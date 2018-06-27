A's overcome six-run deficit to edge Tigers

EditorsNote: Resends with small edits throughout

Jed Lowrie had the game-winning hit in the ninth inning for the second consecutive game, and the Oakland Athletics rallied from a six-run deficit to hand the host Detroit Tigers their seventh straight loss 9-7 on Tuesday night.

Lowrie, who hit a solo homer off Detroit closer Shane Greene one day earlier, smacked an RBI single off Greene (2-5) in the A’s latest victory. Lowrie finished with four hits, including a homer, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Oakland improved to four games over .500 for the first time since 2014.

Chad Pinder supplied a two-run homer and Jonathan Lucroy added a two-run double. Ryan Buchter (2-0) pitched an inning of scoreless relief to get the win. Blake Treinen collected his 19th save.

Matt Joyce led off the ninth with a double and scored on Lowrie’s tiebreaking single. Dustin Fowler added an RBI single later in the inning.

The A’s homered in their 27th consecutive road game, extending their major league record.

Jeimer Candelario had two hits and scored twice for Detroit, while Nicholas Castellanos reached base four times and drove in a run. Niko Goodrum and Dixon Machado knocked in two runs apiece.

A’s starter Frankie Montas surrendered six runs on eight hits in three innings. Detroit’s Blaine Hardy gave up six runs (three earned) on six hits in four-plus innings.

The Tigers jumped all over Montas, scoring four first-inning runs.

Machado ripped a two-run, two-out triple in the third for a 6-0 Detroit lead.

Oakland scored three unearned runs in the fourth. With two out and one on, first baseman John Hicks dropped a routine throw from shortstop Goodrum. Mark Canha then hit a ground-rule double to knock in a run. Lucroy followed with a two-run double.

Hicks partially made up for his error in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single.

Hardy couldn’t get an out in the fifth as Oakland pulled within a run. Marcus Semien drew a leadoff walk before Pinder’s seventh homer. Lowrie then homered to right, his 13th.

Oakland tied it at 7 in the seventh on Matt Olson’s RBI groundout.

Hicks struck out with the bases loaded in the eighth.

—Field Level Media