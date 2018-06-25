Lowrie's 9th-inning homer sends A's past Tigers

Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking home run in the top of the ninth, and the visiting Oakland Athletics rallied from a late three-run deficit to defeat the slumping Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Monday afternoon.

Lowrie’s 12th homer down the right field line came off Detroit closer Shane Greene (2-4). Stephen Piscotty had three hits, including a solo homer, and scored twice while Jonathan Lucroy supplied three hits, a run scored and an RBI for Oakland.

Franklin Barreto added two hits and an RBI. Winning pitcher Lou Trivino (6-1) tossed 1 2/3 innings and gave up a run. Blake Treinen picked up his 18th save.

Edwin Jackson was called up from Triple-A Nashville to start the game for Oakland and made a record-tying return to the majors.

Jackson matched Octavio Dotel’s major league record of playing for 13 different teams. Jackson gave up one run on six hits and didn’t issue a walk while striking out seven in six innings.

The A’s extended their major league record streak of homering in consecutive road games to 26.

Nicholas Castellanos hit a three-run homer and scored twice for the Tigers, who have lost six straight. John Hicks added two hits and an RBI.

Jordan Zimmermann tossed five scoreless innings for Detroit in his second start since coming off the disabled list (shoulder).

Detroit broke through in the fourth. Castellanos ripped a double leading off the inning. He advanced on a groundout and scored on Hicks’ single.

Piscotty knotted the game in the seventh when he greeted Louis Coleman with a liner down the left field line that just cleared the wall.

The A’s loaded the bases later in the inning, but Joe Jimenez retired Lowrie on a flyout to end the threat.

Detroit took a 4-1 lead on Castellanos’ opposite-field shot. A Jose Iglesias single and Leonys Martin double put runners in scoring position with one out. Niko Goodrum hit into a fielder’s choice before Castellanos ripped a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall.

Oakland tied it in the eighth. Marcus Semien’s sacrifice fly brought in the first run, and a Lucroy single made it 4-3. Barreto’s double into the gap off Jimenez knocked in Lucroy.

—Field Level Media