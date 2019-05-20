A's grab lead on Tigers before rain suspends game

EditorsNote: small changes throughout

Detroit Tigers shortstop Ronny Rodriguez (60) makes a throw to first base to complete a double play as Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (26) slides into second base in the fifth inning at Comerica Park.

Oakland’s Stephen Piscotty delivered a two-run go-ahead double just before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers was suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning because of rain with the visiting A’s holding a 5-3 lead.

The contest will resume Sept. 6 at Oakland before the regularly scheduled game when the Tigers, who have lost six consecutive games, continue a six-game road trip by opening a three-game series against the A’s.

Piscotty had two hits in and drove in three runs. Matt Chapman reached base three times and scored twice, while Marcus Semien had two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Ramon Laureano added two hits and scored a run for Oakland, which won the first three games of the series.

Nicholas Castellanos hit a solo homer for Detroit and scored twice.

A’s starter Mike Fiers, who was traded by Detroit to Oakland last season, allowed three runs on four hits in six innings in his return to Comerica Park. He walked three and struck out three. Tigers starter Gregory Soto also gave up three runs on four hits in four innings, with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first. Niko Goodrum tripled down the right-field line and scored on Dawel Lugo’s sacrifice fly. Castellanos then drew a walk, moved to third on Miguel Cabrera’s single and scored on a passed ball by A’s catcher Josh Phegley.

Oakland took the lead with three runs in the third. Laureano led off with a single and scored on Semien’s one-out triple. After Chapman drew a walk, Chad Pinder hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score. Khris Davis and Piscotty then hit back-to-back singles, allowing Chapman to score.

Castellanos tied the game at 3-all in the bottom of the inning with his fourth homer.

The A’s had a two-out threat going in the sixth when Jurickson Profar and Laureano hit consecutive singles. Tigers reliever Zac Reininger was brought in, and he escaped the jam by inducing pinch hitter Robbie Grossman to ground out.

The A’s took the lead in the seventh. With one out, Chapman walked again. Pinder hit a single to right, and with two down, Piscotty drilled a double to right-center, bringing in both runners.

The rain delay and eventual game suspension struck with the A’s Liam Hendriks pitching to Josh Harrison to begin the bottom of the seventh.

