Pirates take down Tigers in extras for second straight night

Apr 17, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte (6) falls to the ground after he is hit in the head by a pitch in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Moran knocked in the go-ahead run in the 10th, and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the host Detroit Tigers in extra innings for the second consecutive night, 3-2 on Wednesday.

Josh Bell was the only other Pirate to record an RBI. Nick Burdi (2-1) pitched an inning of scoreless relief to notch the victory. Felipe Vazquez got the last three outs to pick up his fifth save.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five in six innings. Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull only gave up an unearned run in six innings while limiting Pittsburgh to two hits and two walks. He fanned five.

Ronny Rodriguez and John Hicks drove in the runs for the Tigers, who have dropped five straight.

Adam Frazier led off the 10th against Buck Farmer (1-1) with a double. He advanced on Starling Marte’s single and scored on Moran’s single up the middle.

The Tigers had three baserunners in the third and didn’t score. Rodriguez reached on a bunt single but was erased on Hicks’ double-play ball. JaCoby Jones was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on Josh Harrison’s double. Nicholas Castellanos then fouled out to the catcher.

The Pirates broke through with an unearned run in the fourth. Bell reached on a one-out walk and moved to second on Melky Cabrera’s infield hit. Following a strikeout, Jung Ho Kang hit a hard bouncer that eluded the glove of shortstop Rodriguez, allowing Bell to score on the error.

Detroit came right back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Miguel Cabrera led off with a single. After a strikeout, Christin Stewart walked and Jeimer Candelario was hit by a pitch. Cabrera scored on Rodriguez’s sacrifice fly, and Stewart touched home plate on Hicks’ bloop single to left.

Pittsburgh tied it in the eighth. Joe Jimenez didn’t retire a batter as he allowed a single and a walk before hitting Marte with a pitch. Daniel Stumpf minimized the damage. He recorded a strikeout before Bell hit a sacrifice fly. Cabrera then flied out to left-center.

