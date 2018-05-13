Cano, Healy power Mariners to DH split with Tigers

EditorsNote: Minor tweaks

Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer, Ryon Healy drove in three runs and the Seattle Mariners salvaged a split of a doubleheader with a 9-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Cano hit his fourth homer and also scored two runs, while Healy blasted his seventh homer and added an RBI double for the Mariners. Kyle Seager had three hits, scored two runs and knocked in two more, while Nelson Cruz supplied three hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Felix Hernandez (5-3) lasted the minimum five innings to gain the victory. He allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out seven. Four relievers finished up for Seattle.

The Tigers won Game 1 of the doubleheader 4-3. The teams played a straight doubleheader after Friday’s game was postponed.

John Hicks led the Detroit attack with three hits, including a two-run homer. Pete Kozma had two hits, a run scored and two RBIs, while JaCoby Jones scored two runs, including a first-to-home scamper on a single.

Michael Fulmer (1-3) took the loss. He gave up six runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos was hit in the hand by a pitch in the opening inning and departed the following inning. Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected in the bottom of the fifth after a dispute with home plate umpire Carlos Torres.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the first on Cruz’s RBI single. The Tigers scored twice in the second on Kozma’s RBI double and Dixon Machado’s run-scoring single.

Healy put the Mariners in front to stay in the fourth with a two-run shot to left-center. Cano ended Fulmer’s night when he drilled his homer over the right field wall one inning later.

The Tigers pulled within a run at 6-5 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Hicks crushed his two-run shot, and Kozma added an RBI single.

Seattle got some breathing room with three runs in the seventh. Seager smoked a double to deep right, plating Cano and Cruz. Healy added an RBI double for the final run of the game.

The teams complete the three-game weekend series on Sunday.

