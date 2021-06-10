Mariners knock off Tigers with five-run 11th inning

EditorsNote: Corrects score from 2-0 to 3-0 in seventh graph

Jake Fraley made a game-saving catch and knocked in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning while Dillon Thomas had a two-run single in his major league debut as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Wednesday.

Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer for the Mariners and JT Chargois (1-0) collected the win in relief.

Seattle scored five runs in the 11th inning.

The Mariners’ Mitch Haniger started the 11th inning at second base and moved to third on a fly out. He scored on Fraley’s single off Daniel Norris (0-2). With two out and the bases loaded, Thomas stroked his two-run single to center. Tom Murphy’s two-run double finished off the Mariners’ big inning.

Robbie Grossman blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th for the Tigers. Jake Rogers hit a solo homer for Detroit and Akil Baddoo had two hits and scored two runs.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the third. Rogers walked and moved to second on Baddoo’s single. Grossman’s long fly advanced Rogers to third and he scored on Jonathan Schoop’s sacrifice fly.

The Tigers extended their lead to 3-0 in the fifth. Rogers crushed a Chris Flexen fastball over the wall in right center for his second homer. Baddoo followed with a ground-rule double and scored on Grossman’s line-drive single.

Detroit’s advantage evaporated quickly in the sixth. J.P. Crawford hit a double and moved to third on Haniger’s single. Seager then blasted a Casey Mize fastball over the right-field wall to tie the game at 3-all.

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and Eric Haase ran for him. After a strikeout, Isaac Paredes drove a Drew Steckenrider pitch to deep left. Fraley extended his glove above the wall and robbed Paredes of a walk-off homer. Haase was doubled off first base on the play.

Thomas began the 10th inning as the runner on second base. He moved to third on a fly ball and scored on Crawford’s single to left.

The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the inning when runner Paredes advanced to third on a grounder and scored on Chargois’ wild pitch.

