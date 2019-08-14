Seager's 3 homers propel Mariners past Tigers

EditorsNote: Style tweaks in lede graf; Adds note on Seager tying career high with 6 RBI; Changed ‘pitcher’ to ‘pitchers’ in 3rd graf; Other tweaks

Aug 13, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith (0) steals second ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer (7) in the third inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Seager blasted three homers, including twice hitting back-to-back homers with Tom Murphy, and the visiting Seattle Mariners slugged their way past the Detroit Tigers 11-6 on Tuesday.

Seager, who has 14 homers, drove in six runs — which tied his career high. Murphy’s solo shots upped his season total to 12. The second set of back-to-back homers came during a six-run sixth inning that put Seattle on top.

Reliever Zac Grotz (1-0), the Mariners’ second of seven pitchers on the night, recorded his first major league victory in his third big league game. He gave up one run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings while striking out three.

Leadoff hitter Mallex Smith added two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Seattle ended a three-game skid while handing the Tigers their third consecutive loss.

Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (6-9) allowed seven runs, six earned, on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jake Rogers hit a two-run homer and John Hicks added a solo shot for Detroit. Travis Demeritte contributed two hits and scored two runs.

J.P. Crawford’s RBI single in the third put Seattle on the board. The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the inning on Miguel Cabrera’s RBI double.

Detroit emerged from a wild fourth inning with a 5-3 lead.

Seager and Murphy hit their first pair of back-to-back homers to right field with two outs in the top of the fourth.

The Tigers knocked out Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi in the bottom of the inning. Hicks led off with a homer. After Demeritte singled, Rogers delivered a 399-foot blast over the left field wall.

Niko Goodrum scored on a Grotz wild pitch later in the inning.

Jordy Mercer’s run-scoring double in the fifth increased Detroit’s advantage to 6-3.

A miscommunication in the outfield, which allowed a Ryan Vogelbach fly ball to drop in left-center, opened the floodgates for Seattle’s sixth-inning outburst.

After a walk, Seager crushed a Boyd offering over the right-field wall once again, tying the game a 6-6. Murphy followed with a long ball to left to put Seattle on top.

Slideshow (24 Images)

Tim Lopes and Smith added RBI doubles, giving the Mariners a 9-6 lead.

In the ninth inning, Seager’s third homer bounced off center fielder Goodrum’s glove, caromed off the top of the wall and into the Tigers’ bullpen for a two-run home run.

—Field Level Media