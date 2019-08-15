Seager's bat stays hot as Mariners top Tigers

Kyle Seager capped off a big series with two hits and three RBIs as the Seattle Mariners cruised past the host Detroit Tigers 7-2 on Thursday.

Aug 15, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Matt Wisler (44) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Seager had six hits, including three homers, and drove in nine runs during the three-game series. Seattle won two of three.

Mallex Smith had three hits, a run, an RBI and two stolen bases, while Austin Nola supplied three hits and an RBI for Seattle. Omar Narvaez reached base four times while scoring and knocking in a run, and Dylan Moore added a solo homer.

Tommy Milone (2-7) notched the win, giving up two runs on six hits in four relief innings.

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (3-11) recorded his first seven outs via strikeouts. He finished with eight strikeouts while allowing three runs on six hits in five innings.

Miguel Cabrera hit his ninth homer for Detroit.

Turnbull got off to a hot start by striking out the side in order in the first. He couldn’t escape trouble in the third as the Mariners took a 3-0 lead. Smith singled with one out. Narvaez’s double put runners in scoring position with two down.

Seager then smacked an opposite-field, ground-rule double, knocking in both runners. Seager scored on a Nola single before Nola was thrown out trying to advance.

Detroit got on the board in the fourth when Victor Reyes led off with a liner that bounced past right fielder Smith for a triple. Reyes scored on Dawel Lugo’s sacrifice fly. Cabrera then drilled a 1-1 pitch over the left-center field wall.

Moore’s leadoff homer off Matt Hall in the seventh gave Seattle a 4-2 lead. The Mariners tacked on another run during the inning when Smith was hit by a pitch, advanced on a steal and scored on a Narvaez single.

Seattle increased its lead to 6-2 in the eighth when Dee Gordon doubled, stole third and scored on Smith’s bloop single.

Seager’s RBI single brought home the final run in the ninth inning.

—Field Level Media