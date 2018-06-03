Hicks' late heroics lift Tigers over Blue Jays

John Hicks smacked a tie-breaking two-run single in the eighth inning and the host Detroit Tigers won their fourth straight game while sending the Toronto Blue Jays to their fifth straight loss, 7-4, on Saturday.

Detroit loaded the bases with one out against reliever Seunghwan Oh (1-1) on a Miguel Cabrera single, Victor Martinez’s ground-rule double and an intentional walk. Hicks then ripped an 0-2 pitch up the middle. JaCoby Jones added a sacrifice fly.

Dixon Machado had two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, while Nicholas Castellanos supplied two hits and two RBIs. Castellanos extended his hitting streak to seven games and has 11 hits over his last four games. Jeimer Candelario added a solo homer.

Louis Coleman (3-0) pitched an inning of scoreless relief with a strikeout to earn the victory. Joe Jimenez recorded the last three outs for his first major league save.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd gave up four runs on six hits in seven innings. Toronto starter J.A. Happ gave up four runs on five hits in five-plus innings.

Yangervis Solarte had two hits, including his 12th homer, two runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Blue Jays’ attack. Luke Maile contributed two hits, including a homer, and scored twice.

Candelario jumped on Happ’s second offering of the game and blasted it 406 feet to left field for his ninth homer.

Toronto grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third. Maile led off with a double and scored on Solarte’s double. Justin Smoak flicked an opposite-field single to bring in Solarte.

Detroit tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Machado ripped a one-out double and scored on Castellanos’ double to left.

Toronto used the long ball to regain the advantage at 4-2 in the fifth. Maile homered with one out. With two down, Solarte snuck his homer just inside the left-field foul pole.

The lead didn’t last long. Detroit tied it up again in the bottom of the frame when Jose Iglesias walked, stole second and scored on another Machado double. Castellanos’ two-out single to right delivered Machado.

—Field Level Media