Guerrero's slam helps Jays bounce back, beat Tigers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam, Brandon Drury blasted a go-ahead two-run shot and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays handed the Detroit Tigers their sixth straight loss, 7-5, on Saturday.

Jul 20, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris (44) throws the ball during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The game was delayed by nearly an hour in the fourth inning due to inclement weather.

Guerrero’s homer was the ninth of his impressive rookie campaign. Drury’s homer was also his ninth. Freddy Galvis had three hits and scored a run for Toronto, while Guerrero, Eric Sogard and Teoscar Hernandez contributed two hits apiece.

The delay forced both starting pitchers to depart early. Detroit’s Daniel Norris gave up one run on five hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out three. Toronto’s Trent Thornton gave up four runs on three hits and a walk in three innings.

Wilmer Font (2-0) was credited with the victory. He pitch the fourth and fifth innings, giving up one run on two hits and striking out four. Closer Ken Giles, the Jays’ sixth pitcher, gave up a leadoff double in the ninth but then struck out the next three batters to record his 14th save.

Niko Goodrum and John Hicks hit two-run homers for the Tigers. Brandon Dixon supplied three hits, including two doubles. He scored a run and knocked in another.

Gregory Soto (0-4) surrendered six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings as Detroit lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

Toronto scored a run in the first. Eric Sogard led off with a bloop single, moved to third on a Galvis double and scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s groundout.

The Tigers scored three runs in the second. Nicholas Castellanos led off with a double and scored one out later on Dixon’s single. Goodrum followed with his ninth home run of the season.

Detroit made it 5-1 in the fourth. Jeimer Candelario led off with a walk and two outs later, Hicks homered over the left field wall for his fifth of the season.

Following the rain delay, the Blue Jays tied it in the fifth. With one out, Galvis singled, Gurriel doubled and Randal Grichuk walked. Guerrero then homered over the center field fence.

The Blue Jays took the lead in the next inning. Hernandez singled and Drury went deep to left-center to give his club a 7-5 advantage.

