Cabrera helps Tigers stop skid vs. Nats

Miguel Cabrera had three hits, knocked in three runs and scored two more as the Detroit Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 home victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Jun 29, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) throws prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Niko Goodrum drove in two runs, while Nicholas Castellanos and Harold Castro scored two runs apiece for Detroit.

Victor Alcantara (3-1) was credited with the victory despite giving up two runs, one earned, in an inning of relief. Shane Greene recorded the last three outs, including two strikeouts, for his 22nd save.

Anthony Rendon homered among three hits and drove in two runs for the Nationals, who had won nine of their last 12 games. Brian Dozier scored and drove in a run.

Tanner Rainey (1-3) took the loss, as he was charged with three runs without recording an out.

Washington opened the scoring with three runs in the fourth. Rendon led off the inning with a homer to left. Juan Soto walked, and after the next two batters were retired, Dozier smacked an RBI double. After a walk, Victor Robles ripped a single to bring home Dozier.

The Tigers got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning. Three straight singles with one out loaded the bases. A walk to Goodrum brought home Cabrera.

Detroit knotted the score at 3-all in the fifth. Castro led off with a single, and a Castellanos double moved him to third. Cabrera brought in both runners with an opposite-field single.

Washington took a 5-3 lead in the seventh. Yan Gomes had an infield single and advanced on a sacrifice. Adam Eaton reached on another infield hit, and Gomes scored on Jeimer Candelario’s throwing error. Rendon followed with a single to knock in Eaton.

The Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. The first two batters walked, and Cabrera brought in a run with an RBI single. Christin Stewart’s sacrifice fly knocked in the tying run, and Goodrum’s single, which plated Cabrera, put Detroit on top.

Detroit tacked on an insurance run in the eighth on a Castro single and JaCoby Jones’ double.

