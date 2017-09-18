Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

One day after having their four-game winning streak halted, the Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to further solidify their hold on the top wild-card spot in the National League when they visit the San Diego Padres on Monday for the opener of their three-game series. Arizona, which owns a five-game lead over Colorado, managed only six hits in Sunday’s 7-2 loss at San Francisco.

Chris Iannetta recorded half of the Diamondbacks’ hits while J.D. Martinez notched a pair, including his career-high 40th home run of year. The 30-year-old outfielder has gone deep 11 times in 14 games this month and is the fifth player in major-league history to total 40 blasts with multiple teams in a season. San Diego helped Arizona’s quest for the top wild card on Sunday, posting a 4-3 victory at Colorado to end its five-game losing streak. Austin Hedges executed a successful squeeze bunt in the top of the ninth inning to snap a tie for the Padres, who took two of three at Arizona from Sept. 8-10.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (14-12, 4.06 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (7-10, 4.61)

Corbin seeks revenge for a loss to San Diego on Sept. 8 in which he was battered for eight runs and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings. The setback dropped the 28-year-old New Yorker to 5-6 with a 4.29 ERA in 15 career appearances (10 starts) against the Padres. Corbin recorded his career high-tying 14th victory on Wednesday, when he limited Colorado to one run and four hits over 6 2/3 frames for his sixth win in seven turns.

Perdomo also is looking to redeem himself as he took the loss at Arizona on Sept. 10 after giving up three runs - all solo homers - over six innings. The loss dropped the 24-year-old Dominican to 0-3 versus the Diamondbacks this season and 3-4 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 career meetings (six starts). Perdomo has won only once in six outings but has worked at least six frames in each of his last 10 turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B Wil Myers was back in the lineup Sunday after exiting the night before with a right knee contusion and went 0-for-2 with two walks.

2. Martinez has collected 22 RBIs this month and registered six multi-hit performances in his last eight contests.

3. San Diego OF Jabari Blash is day-to-day due to an infection in his mouth.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 2