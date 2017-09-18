Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

One day after having their four-game winning streak halted, the Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to further solidify their hold on the top wild-card spot in the National League when they visit the San Diego Padres on Monday for the opener of their three-game series. Arizona, which owns a five-game lead over Colorado, managed only six hits in Sunday’s 7-2 loss at San Francisco.
Chris Iannetta recorded half of the Diamondbacks’ hits while J.D. Martinez notched a pair, including his career-high 40th home run of year. The 30-year-old outfielder has gone deep 11 times in 14 games this month and is the fifth player in major-league history to total 40 blasts with multiple teams in a season. San Diego helped Arizona’s quest for the top wild card on Sunday, posting a 4-3 victory at Colorado to end its five-game losing streak. Austin Hedges executed a successful squeeze bunt in the top of the ninth inning to snap a tie for the Padres, who took two of three at Arizona from Sept. 8-10.
TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego
PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (14-12, 4.06 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (7-10, 4.61)
Corbin seeks revenge for a loss to San Diego on Sept. 8 in which he was battered for eight runs and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings. The setback dropped the 28-year-old New Yorker to 5-6 with a 4.29 ERA in 15 career appearances (10 starts) against the Padres. Corbin recorded his career high-tying 14th victory on Wednesday, when he limited Colorado to one run and four hits over 6 2/3 frames for his sixth win in seven turns.
Perdomo also is looking to redeem himself as he took the loss at Arizona on Sept. 10 after giving up three runs - all solo homers - over six innings. The loss dropped the 24-year-old Dominican to 0-3 versus the Diamondbacks this season and 3-4 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 career meetings (six starts). Perdomo has won only once in six outings but has worked at least six frames in each of his last 10 turns.
1. Padres 1B Wil Myers was back in the lineup Sunday after exiting the night before with a right knee contusion and went 0-for-2 with two walks.
2. Martinez has collected 22 RBIs this month and registered six multi-hit performances in his last eight contests.
3. San Diego OF Jabari Blash is day-to-day due to an infection in his mouth.
PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 2