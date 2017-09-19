Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

Hunter Renfroe’s rookie campaign was interrupted by a stunning demotion but the San Diego Padres right fielder wasted no time making a contribution upon his return. Renfroe and the Padres will attempt to defeat the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks for the second straight night Tuesday after Renfroe’s three-run homer highlighted San Diego’s 4-2 win Monday.

Renfroe was exiled to Triple-A El Paso in mid-August for a month after went homerless in 20 consecutive games, and his blast in the opener of the three-game set was his 21st of the season. “You never expect to get sent down on the day you get sent down,” Renfroe told reporters. “But obviously, I had not played well up to that point. You never can take anything for granted.” Arizona is 5-6 following the franchise-record 13-game winning streak but the club still holds a 4 1/2-game lead over the Colorado Rockies for homefield advantage in the National League wild-card game. MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt went hitless in four at-bats in the opener and is batting .167 with two homers and six RBIs in September.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: RH Zack Godley (8-7, 3.00 ERA) vs. Padres LH Travis Wood (3-6, 6.80)

Godley is 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA over his last four starts after falling in each of his previous three turns. The 27-year-old defeated the Colorado Rockies in his last turn when he gave up five hits over eight scoreless innings. Godley received a no-decision against San Diego on Sept. 9 when he gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings and is 0-1 with a 3.32 ERA in three 2017 starts against the Padres and 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA in eight career appearances (five starts).

Wood has been horrendous in his past two outings by giving up 16 runs (15 earned) and 16 hits over 4 1/3 total innings in the two setbacks. The 30-year-old is 2-3 with a 6.70 ERA in nine starts with the Padres since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals and has pitched five or fewer innings in seven of the outings. Wood is 2-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 13 career appearances (seven starts) against the Diamondbacks and has struggled to retire Goldschmidt (4-for-6, four walks).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres are 7-10 against the Diamondbacks this season but have won three of four September matchups.

2. Arizona RF J.D. Martinez was named NL Player of the Week for the second straight week and has earned the honors on a record four occasions this season between his time with the Detroit Tigers and the Diamondbacks.

3. San Diego’s Austin Hedges hit his 18th homer Monday and is vying to become the franchise’s first catcher to reach 20 since Mike Piazza smacked 22 in 2006.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Padres 3