D-backs survive Padres, three HRs by Renfroe

SAN DIEGO -- Arizona turned San Diego’s Petco Park into Muscle Beach on Wednesday night.

The Diamondbacks erased a four-run deficit and slugged four home runs to defeat the Padres 13-7 despite three home runs by Padres rookie Hunter Renfroe.

Arizona (88-65) extended its lead to 5 1/2 games on the Colorado Rockies in the race for the top National League wild card.

The Diamondbacks got home runs from David Peralta, Jake Lamb and J.D. Martinez off starter Dinelson Lamet. A.J. Pollock went deep off Cory Mazzoni in the ninth inning.

“I’ve never seen the ball fly like it’s flying here tonight,” Martinez said. “That took me back a little bit.”

Peralta said the power surge gave Arizona a boost.

“I don’t want to say we were struggling, but we were kind of down,” Peralta said. “We came back all the way and put a good approach on and we got the win. That was really important.”

Renfroe has 24 home runs, tying the Padres’ rookie record set by Nate Colbert in 1969. San Diego’s Rocky Gale and Christian Villanueva belted their first career homers. The nine long balls set a Petco Park record.

“Yeah it was pretty cool,” said Renfroe, who last had a three-homer game in high school. “The last one was the best probably. A little curveball, slider thing in the zone -- kind of hung it there.”

Green also mentioned Renfroe’s final round-tripper.

“He’s crushed lefties all year long,” Green said. “It’s nice to see him stay in there on Shipley. It’s exciting. He’s going to have days like this and it’s fun for him.”

The Padres (68-84) saw their three-game winning streak snapped after letting a 6-2 lead evaporate in the sixth.

Jimmie Sherfy (2-0), who gave up two hits in his one inning, the sixth, got the win.

Craig Stammen (2-3) was saddled with the loss. He was charged with a run, two hits and two walks in the seventh as Arizona regained the lead on Peralta’s RBI double, his second extra-base hit of the game. Peralta drove in Chris Herrmann, who was aboard after an infield single.

Arizona added two more in the eighth, one coming on reliever Archie Bradley’s single.

The Diamondbacks scored four times in the sixth to chase Lamet and even the ledger at 6-6. Martinez hit a two-run homer, his 25th homer for Arizona since coming over last month from the Tigers and 41st in 111 games this season.

The other RBIs in the inning came from Ketel Marte and Paul Goldschmidt.

Arizona struck quickly as Peralta homered to lead off the game.

The Diamondbacks flexed their muscles again in the second on Lamb’s solo blast, pushing them ahead 2-0. Lamb’s homer was his 28th of the year.

A series of firsts got the Padres even at 2 in the second inning. Gale stroked his first homer right after Villanueva collected his first major league hit. Gale, 30, logged 2,198 minor league plate appearances before his big fly.

“It was awesome; I can’t believe how much emotion I felt in that moment,” Gale said. “I think I screeched when I hit first base. I‘m glad they didn’t have a mic on me.”

Another two-run shot gave the Padres a 4-2 advantage. Renfroe, who was recalled Monday, homered to drive in Wil Myers, who opened the third with a walk. Renfroe’s blast set the club’s single-season record for home runs at 178.

Renfroe smacked his second homer of the game in the fifth, a solo blast that increased the Padres’ cushion to 5-2. Then Villanueva went deep off J.J. Hoover as the Padres went up 6-2.

Renfroe led off the ninth inning with his third home run, this one off Braden Shipley.

NOTES: Diamondbacks LF David Peralta (quad) returned to the lineup after being out Tuesday. ... Padres LHP Clayton Richard signed a two-year extension before the game, the new deal taking him through the 2019 season. ... Padres LF Jose Pirela, who was unable to take batting practice this week because of a sprained left pinkie, likely will be shut down for the season.