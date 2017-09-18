Preview: Dodgers at Phillies

The major league-best Los Angeles Dodgers were unable to complete a weekend sweep but look to get back to their winning ways when they begin a four-game series Monday against the last-place Philadelphia Phillies. Los Angeles had won four straight following an 11-game losing streak before falling 7-1 in Washington on Sunday.

The Dodgers, who already have clinched a playoff berth, managed to record only five hits in the setback as their magic number for securing a fifth consecutive National League West title remained at four. Justin Turner and Corey Seager each went 1-for-3 and have hit safely in eight of nine games for Los Angeles. Philadelphia fell to 4-2 on its 10-game homestand after dropping a 6-3 decision to Oakland on Sunday. Phillies rookie sensation Rhys Hoskins had a rough series against the Athletics, going 0-for-11 with six strikeouts after a three-game performance versus Miami in which he went 5-for-10 with five walks, four home runs and seven RBIs.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (17-3, 2.12 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (5-10, 6.75)

Kershaw put an end to Los Angeles’ lengthy slide on Tuesday, when he earned the win at San Francisco after allowing two runs - one earned - over six innings. The 29-year-old Texan has gone 9-0 in 10 road outings after losing at Colorado in his first turn away from home on April 8. Philadelphia is one of only three teams against which Kershaw owns a losing record, as he is 3-4 in 11 career starts but has posted a 2.92 ERA and one shutout.

Pivetta escaped with a no-decision versus Miami on Tuesday after being tagged for seven runs and eight hits over five innings. It marked the second straight outing in which the 24-year-old Canadian rookie struggled, as he surrendered six runs and 10 hits over five frames in a setback against the Mets in New York on Sept. 6. Pivetta made his major-league debut versus the Dodgers in Los Angeles on April 30 and pitched well, allowing two runs over five innings in a hard-luck loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe drove in the team’s lone run on Sunday, giving him an RBI in four of his last seven games.

2. Philadelphia needs to win five of its final 13 contests to avoid its first 100-loss season since 1961, when it went 47-107.

3. Los Angeles rookie 1B Cody Bellinger went 0-for-4 on Sunday to end a five-game hitting streak during which he went 8-for-16 with two homers and five RBIs.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Phillies 2