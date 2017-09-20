Preview: Dodgers at Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t played much like a team that bullied its way to the top record in the majors while the Philadelphia Phillies appear to have grown tired of getting sand kicked in their face. The Dodgers aim to stop a three-game slide on Wednesday when they play the third contest of a four-game series against the host Phillies, who have won six of their last eight.

Justin Turner continued to fluster Philadelphia with a pair of hits in Tuesday’s 6-2 setback, improving to 10-for-17 with two homers, five RBIs and two runs scored this season. Rookie Cody Bellinger recorded his fourth two-hit performance in seven games to up his season mark to 8-for-19 versus the Phillies. While National League West-leading Los Angeles already has clinched a postseason berth, beleaguered Philadelphia has gained a bit of a confidence boost with its youth movement paying dividends. Aaron Altherr followed up his grand slam in a 4-3 win in the series opener with a solo shot on Tuesday, while rookie Rhys Hoskins continued to introduce himself to the league by driving in four runs in the latter contest.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (15-3, 2.69 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jake Thompson (2-2, 4.46)

Wood recorded his first victory since Aug. 9 on Friday after scattering three hits and striking out eight in a 7-0 rout at Washington. ”We got ahead and we attacked and it went pretty well,” said the 26-year-old, who won his first 11 decisions of the season. “I thought my stuff was pretty good. I am pretty close. Still a little bit to go ... where I need to be for the playoffs.” Wood has kept Odubel Herrera (2-for-12, four strikeouts) under wraps, although Freddy Galvis (7-for-13) has gotten the better of the left-hander.

Like Wood, Thompson posted his first victory in quite some time as he scattered six hits over 5 1/3 innings of a 10-0 rout versus Miami on Thursday. The 23-year-old worked around four walks for the second time in four outings to notch his first win since July 28. Thompson struggled in his lone career outing versus Los Angeles, yielding five runs on as many hits - including two homers - while issuing four walks in a 7-2 loss on Aug. 17, 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles LF Curtis Granderson drove in a run in each game of the series after failing to notch an RBI in any of his previous 14 games.

2. Philadelphia 2B Cesar Hernandez has scored 12 times in his last 16 contests.

3. Dodgers SS Corey Seager is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in the series and 2-for-11 versus the Phillies this season.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Phillies 1