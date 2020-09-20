Altuve helps Astros edge Diamondbacks

Slideshow ( 136 images )

Jose Altuve recorded his first multi-RBI game in almost a month, and Michael Brantley delivered a crucial defensive play in the seventh inning as the host Houston Astros defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Saturday night to square their three-game interleague series at one game apiece.

Altuve produced a run-scoring fielder’s choice grounder in the third inning and an RBI double in the sixth that pulled the Astros (26-26) even at 2-2. Altuve drove home George Springer with his two-base hit and scored the go-ahead run when Kyle Tucker chased Arizona starter Luke Weaver (1-8) with an opposite-field RBI single three batters later. Altuve, who finished 1 for 4, most recently recorded a multi-RBI game in a loss to the Padres on Aug. 22.

With the Astros clinging to that one-run lead in the top of the seventh, Brantley completed an inning-ending double play by corralling a line drive off the bat of Jon Jay before firing to Altuve at second base to double off the Diamondbacks’ Pavin Smith, who worked a one-out walk off the third pitcher of the night for the Astros, right-hander Josh James. Smith moved into scoring position when James hit Wyatt Mathisen with a pitch. A replay review upheld the call.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly notched his 11th save with a perfect ninth inning. Houston left-hander Brooks Raley recorded the crucial out when he struck out right fielder Kole Calhoun to close the eighth. Calhoun hit his 15th home run in the second off Astros starter Cristian Javier to continue his torrid hitting. Calhoun homered twice in the series opener Friday.

Javier allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts in four innings. Enoli Paredes (3-2) added two perfect frames to set the table for James, Raley and Pressly.

For Arizona, Weaver worked 5? innings, with three runs, five hits, one walk and five strikeouts on his ledger. Arizona (20-33) will attempt to claim its second straight series win in the final game of the series on Sunday.

