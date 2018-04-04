Reddick belts two homers as Astros beat Orioles

Josh Reddick homered twice and matched his career high with six RBIs to help carry the Houston Astros to a 10-6 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Reddick recorded his seventh career multi-homer game with a two-run blast to right field in the sixth inning and a grand slam facing a 3-2 count with two outs in the seventh.

His first home run, off Mychal Givens, erased the Orioles’ 4-3 lead. Baltimore pulled even at 5-5 in the top of the seventh, but the Astros plated five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Houston (5-1) grabbed a 6-5 lead when George Springer delivered an RBI double to left that scored pinch runner Jake Marisnick from second base. Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa worked walks against right-hander Pedro Araujo (0-1), leading to a pitching change that called upon southpaw Nestor Cortes Jr. to face the left-handed-hitting Reddick.

Reddick responded by lining the eighth pitch of his at-bat into the home bullpen in right-center.

The Astros got right-hander Justin Verlander off the hook with their initial rally. Verlander allowed a solo home run to Jonathan Schoop with two outs in the first plus a two-run blast by Adam Jones in the sixth.

Verlander allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Jones’ homer was his second. He added an RBI single in the seventh off Hector Rondon (1-0) to tie the game at 5-5, and he finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Schoop was 3-for-5 and scored three runs.

Errors by Bregman in the sixth and Springer in the seventh aided Baltimore (1-4). However, the Orioles’ bullpen couldn’t stave off the Astros after right-hander Mike Wright Jr. worked an effective five innings, surrendering three runs on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Two of those runs came in the first inning when Correa delivered an inside-the-park home run, the 40th in franchise history and first by the Astros since Jon Singleton turned the trick against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 2, 2014. Correa finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs.

