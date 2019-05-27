Astros use big third inning to beat Cubs 6-5

May 27, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Detailed view of a Memorial Day patch on the cap of Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp (18) before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Gerrit Cole notched his sixth double-digit strikeout start and the Houston Astros turned a five-run third inning into a 6-5 interleague victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Cole (5-5) matched his season high of 12 strikeouts while working six strong innings. He allowed three hits and one walk while surrendering two runs, both coming via a long home run off the bat of Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo with one out in the top of the first inning.

The Rizzo blast, a 427-foot shot several rows deep into the second deck in right field, was the lone extra-base hit Cole allowed. He struck out the side in the third and sixth innings and worked around a leadoff single by Rizzo in the fourth. Chicago shortstop Addison Russell squeezed a one-out single between strikeouts of Daniel Descalso and David Bote in the top of the fifth as Cole plowed through the Cubs lineup by using his four-seam fastball as a blunt instrument.

Cole threw 57 four-seamers, recorded 22 swinging strikes, and averaged 96.9 miles per hour with the offering. Rizzo smacked a slider into the seats, and Cole allowed just one more breaking ball put into play while throwing 15 total.

The Astros, meanwhile, tagged Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels (4-1) for six runs over four innings.

Despite missing mainstays Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer, the Astros scratched across a run in the bottom of the second before the first four batters reached safely in the third. Yuli Gurriel (single), Robinson Chirinos (double) and Jack Mayfield, who doubled in his first career plate appearance in the second, drove in runs in succession to erase a 2-1 deficit.

When Derek Fisher added an RBI single and Jake Marisnick a run-scoring groundout later in the frame, the five-run inning was complete. Hamels issued four walks and allowed seven hits while failing to record a strikeout for the first time since May 25, 2008, while pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies. That outing also came against the Astros.

The Cubs rallied with a pair of homers off Astros closer Roberto Osuna in the ninth, with Albert Almora Jr. and Russell notching their seventh and third homers, respectively, before Osuna struck out Javier Baez with Bote on first to end the threat. Baez went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts.

—Field Level Media