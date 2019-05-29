Bregman belts two homers as Astros blast Cubs

May 28, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; A youth is high fives after catching a ball during the Chicago Cubs batting practice before a game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

EditorsNote: Correct “three runs” to “three walks” in 4th graph

Alex Bregman recorded his fourth career multi-homer game and the Houston Astros used a balanced attack to offset a power-laden performance from the Chicago Cubs in their 9-6 interleague victory Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch recorded his 500th career victory as Houston clinched this three-game series by overcoming a pair of three-run innings from the Cubs, who slugged five home runs. Houston did so despite fielding a lineup loaded with replacements, including a trio of starters who were in the minor leagues just last week.

Bregman, however, was the star, bashing his 16th and 17th home runs to keep the Astros chugging along despite the absence of Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa, who was diagnosed with a rib injury Tuesday. Altuve and Springer are currently on the 10-day injured list with hamstring strains. Bregman, by contrast, is fully healthy, and set a club record with 12 homers this month, bypassing the mark of 11 set by Jimmy Wynn in May of 1969.

His second dinger came on the first pitch from Cubs reliever Brad Brach with two outs in the sixth and snapped a 6-all deadlock. Brach had entered in relief of Cubs left-hander Jon Lester (3-4), who allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings against an Astros lineup that also featured two reserves in Tony Kemp and Jake Marisnick pressed into service. And Astros catcher Garrett Stubbs finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his big-league debut.

The last batter Lester faced, right fielder Derek Fisher, worked a two-out walk to set the table for Bregman, who finished 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Marisnick tacked on an insurance run with his RBI double in the seventh, plating Kemp, who singled off Brach with two outs before swiping second base and advancing to third on a throwing error by catcher Willson Contreras.

The Cubs bashed three solo homers off Astros rookie right-hander Corbin Martin in the second inning with Jason Heyward, Addison Russell and David Bote all going deep. Heyward and Russell homered in succession and the Cubs pulled that trick again in the sixth off Astros reliever Josh James (2-0) when Bote cranked his second homer of the night immediately before Kyle Schwarber launched a 396-foot blast to the back of the home bullpen in right-center field.

The power surge wasn’t enough. Astros closer Roberto Osuna, who had allowed five runs over his previous three outings, retired the side in order in the ninth for his 15th save on the season.

—Field Level Media