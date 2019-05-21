Astros' Peacock, 4 relievers blank White Sox

EditorsNote: changes to “season-high” in lede

May 20, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) waves to a fan before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Backed by solo home runs from Jake Marisnick and Tyler White, Brad Peacock produced his third consecutive strong outing as the Houston Astros opened a season-high, 10-game homestand with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

After surrendering a season-worst seven earned runs in an 8-2 loss at Minnesota on May 2, Peacock (5-2) has allowed one earned run total over his past three starts and 17 innings, good for an 0.53 ERA.

Peacock has produced 24 strikeouts against just five walks during that stretch, including nine strikeouts over five innings against the White Sox. Peacock allowed just two hits and did not issue a walk.

Peacock retired the first eight batters he faced and recorded seven of his strikeouts between the second and fourth innings. When he ran into trouble during a 30-pitch fifth inning, Peacock rallied with a strikeout of Chicago center fielder Leury Garcia to strand a pair of runners on base.

Peacock threw 91 pitches, 59 for strikes. He threw 29 two-seam and four-seam fastballs each.

The White Sox, who began a stretch of seven games against the top two teams in the American League, finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and dropped to 1-10 in their past 11 games against the Astros.

Following this four-game series, the White Sox will visit the Twins, who are in first place in the AL Central. Houston has won 14 of 16 games.

Right-hander Ryan Burr (1-1) served as the designated opener for the White Sox and allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout over two innings.

In the first inning, right fielder Charlie Tilson misplayed a Michael Brantley single into an error that allowed Alex Bregman to advance to third base. Carlos Correa followed with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Bregman.

Marisnick greeted left-hander Jace Fry with his fifth home run leading off the third inning, a 422-foot shot to left on the first pitch.

An inning later, White added his first homer this season, a 418-foot blast to left-center off right-hander Jose Ruiz. The Astros have hit 40 homers while homering in 17 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in club history.

Four Houston relievers completed the shutout. Ryan Pressly extended his major league record of consecutive scoreless appearances to 40, and Roberto Osuna handled the ninth inning to notch his 12th save.

—Field Level Media