Astros win pitching duel over White Sox in walk-off fashion

Yordan Alvarez hit a walk-off double to lift the Houston Astros to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Alvarez drove home Yuli Gurriel with his first career-walk off hit, drilling an 0-1 slider from White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (2-3) into the right field corner. Gurriel, who singled to center, scored from first.

Ryan Pressly (4-1) earned the win by striking out the side in the top of the ninth, continuing what was a pitching duel between White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon and Astros rookie right-hander Luis Garcia.

Rodon, who tossed a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on April 14 in his second start of the season, appeared unhittable early. He breezed in his first trip through the Astros order, needing just 33 pitches to record nine outs through three innings.

Rodon also retired the side in order in the fourth and didn’t allow his first hit until Alvarez delivered a swinging bunt single against the shift with one out in the fifth.

That baserunner started a threat for the Astros, with Carlos Correa (walk) and Abraham Toro (single) reaching in succession to load the bases for Myles Straw. Rodon appeared to steady himself when he struck out Straw looking, but nine-hole hitter Martin Maldonado drew a four-pitch walk that forced in Alvarez.

Rodon quickly recovered from his lone stressful frame, setting the Astros down in order in the sixth inning before pitching around a pair of baserunners in the seventh by inducing Straw to hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Rodon allowed one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings, recording his third consecutive start allowing just one earned run over a combined 18 innings.

Garcia, meanwhile, labored early before finding his footing in the middle innings. He surrendered three consecutive hits in the top of the first, including an RBI single to Jose Abreu, before limiting the damage to one run.

He allowed two additional hits plus a walk in the second, and allowed a pair of two-out baserunners in the third but escaped both innings unscathed.

Garcia cruised from there, retiring 12 of the final 13 batters he faced. Chicago left fielder Andrew Vaughn doubled with two outs in the sixth, but Garcia rallied to strike out Zack Collins.

Garcia fanned Brian Goodwin to end the seventh and finish his start. He allowed one run on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

