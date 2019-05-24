White Sox's Giolito shuts out Astros

EditorsNote: Tweaks wording of second graf for accuracy; removes unneeded “first” in third graf

Lucas Giolito continued his exceptional pitching by twirling a four-hit shutout, and rookie Eloy Jimenez homered for the third time in two games as the visiting Chicago White Sox earned a four-game series split against the Houston Astros with a 4-0 win Thursday.

Giolito (6-1) has won five straight decisions and four straight starts. He easily handcuffed the high-scoring Astros on four hits — all singles — and one walk while setting a season high with nine strikeouts. Giolito threw 107 pitches, 82 for strikes.

Giolito allowed a hit to the first batter he faced in the bottom of the first inning, but he revised that miscue when Michael Brantley grounded into an inning-ending double play that erased Josh Reddick.

Brantley subsequently recorded singles in the fourth and sixth innings, but even after Giolito allowed a leadoff single to Max Stassi in the eighth, the right-hander recovered to retire the ensuing three batters before quickly retiring the side in order in the ninth.

The White Sox, meanwhile, made short work of Astros rookie right-hander Corbin Martin (1-1).

After scuffling through four innings in his second career start on Saturday at Boston, Martin recorded only 10 outs in his first home outing since winning his big-league debut against Texas on May 12. He surrendered four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three.

In the third inning, Yolmer Sanchez doubled, Charlie Tilson walked, and Yoan Moncada hit a run-scoring double.

Tim Anderson followed with an RBI single. Martin compounded matters with a throwing error that enabled Moncada to score the third run of the inning, on a wild pickoff attempt at first base.

Three batters into the fourth inning, Martin was pulled, but not until he surrendered a leadoff home run to Jimenez, the left fielder’s sixth on the season. Jimenez homered twice on Wednesday in a 9-4 White Sox victory.

