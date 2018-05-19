Kluber K's 10 as Indians survive late Astros rally

Corey Kluber fanned 10 batters to move into fifth place on the Indians’ all-time strikeouts list and allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings as visiting Cleveland beat the Houston Astros 5-4 on Saturday.

With his fourth strikeout, Kluber (7-2) moved past CC Sabathia into fifth with 1,266th career punchouts. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is five strikeouts behind Bob Lemon and Early Wynn for third in team history.

Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes hit solo home runs and Edwin Encarnacion, Jason Kipnis and Jose Ramirez each added an RBI for the Indians, who fell 4-1 on Friday to open the three-game series and had lost three of four.

Carlos Correa clubbed a two-run homer and Alex Bregman and Marwin Gonzalez hit solo shots for Houston, which had won three straight. Astros starter Dallas Keuchel (3-6) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Cleveland scored three runs in the first inning to take control.

Brantley went deep two batters into the game, sending a 1-0 Keuchel pitch approximately 348 feet into the left-center field seats for his seventh homer this year. Encarnacion and Kipnis each followed with RBI doubles.

Ramirez knocked an RBI single in the fifth. Gomes launched his sixth homer in the sixth, sending a 1-1 pitch from former Indians reliever Joe Smith an estimated 420 feet to left-center, making it 5-0.

Correa got to Kluber in the sixth for his eighth homer of the season to bring Houston within three runs. Bregman’s blast to left-center, his fourth this year, cut the Astros’ deficit to 5-3.

Jose Altuve’s fly ball to right in the eighth bounced off the top of the wall and landed in the bleachers without hitting the ground. The umpires originally ruled it a home run, but the call was overturned to a ground-rule double.

Gonzalez took Indians closer Cody Allen deep with one out in the ninth for his fourth homer to make it a one-run game. Despite that, Allen notched his sixth save after recording the game’s final five outs.

