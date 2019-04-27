Indians rally to beat Astros on the road again

Apr 26, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Collin McHugh (31) warms up before a game against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

EditorsNote: Adds comma to lead, tweaks third graf, removes extra word in final sentence

Houston native Tyler Naquin delivered a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, and the visiting Cleveland Indians claimed their second consecutive victory over the Houston Astros, rallying for a 6-3 win Friday.

Cleveland hit three solo home runs off Astros starter Collin McHugh before Naquin completed the comeback by driving home Greg Allen with his double off right-hander Hector Rondon (2-1) for a 4-3 lead. Reliever Adam Cimber (2-1) earned the victory.

Francisco Lindor, who became the third-youngest shortstop to reach 100 career homers, added a two-run shot off right-hander Josh James that scored Naquin in the ninth. At 25 years and 163 days old, Lindor hit the benchmark faster than all but Alex Rodriguez (23 years, 16 days) and Cal Ripken Jr. (24 years, 356 days). Carlos Gonzalez and Leonys Martin also homered off McHugh.

The Astros squandered early scoring opportunities against Indians right-hander Corey Kluber, stranding two runners in scoring position in the first inning before leaving the bases loaded after grabbing a 2-0 lead in the second. Houston left two more runners aboard in the fourth inning and finished 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position while leaving 11 runners stranded.

McHugh matched his season high of nine strikeouts while working 5 2/3 innings, yet was damaged by the long ball. After allowing the solo shot to Lindor with two outs in the third, McHugh surrendered his 2-1 lead when Gonzalez homered with one out in the fourth. It marked not only Gonzalez’s first home run on the season, but also his first extra-base hit with the Indians. Gonzalez entered with a .226 slugging percentage over eight games and 34 plate appearances.

The Astros reclaimed their lead in the fourth when George Springer, who opened 0-for-2 with two strikeouts against Kluber, drilled a double to center field that scored Robinson Chirinos from first base. But as they did in the first and second innings, the Astros failed to inflict severe damage upon Kluber, who allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.

A half-inning later, the Indians pulled even at 3-3 when Martin smoked a first-pitch slider to right field. That 354-foot blast was the team-high fifth home run this season for Martin.

—Field Level Media