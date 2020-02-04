Astros hire ex-Rays executive Click as general manager

The Houston Astros hired James Click as the club’s new general manager, team owner Jim Crane announced Monday.

A press conference to introduce the 13th general manager in franchise history was scheduled for 11:30 am. ET Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Click, 42, most recently was the vice president of operations for the Rays from 2017-19, but he was with the Tampa Bay organization for 14 years.

He joined the Rays in 2006 as coordinator of baseball operations, and other roles included director of baseball research and development, then director of baseball operations.

“James has had an impressive career,” Crane said in a statement. “He is a respected leader who has progressed in this game across all aspects of Baseball Operations and he has built great relationships with both front office and clubhouse personnel. I am thrilled to introduce him as our new General Manager — he is a great addition to the Astros.”

Click, a native of Durham, N.C., who graduated from Yale with a degree in history, said in a statement: “I am excited to join the Astros family. The Astros are a progressive and innovative organization with a deeply talented group in the front office. I am grateful to Jim Crane and the Astros for giving me this opportunity to help lead this team to more championships.”

Last Wednesday, the Astros hired Dusty Baker as manager to replace A.J. Hinch, who was fired on Jan. 13 in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal, along with previous general manager Jeff Luhnow.

On the day he was fired, Luhnow released a statement saying that he accepted responsibility for the rules violations on his watch and issued an apology to the organization and its fans, although he denied knowing rules were being broken at the time.

“I am not a cheater,” Luhnow said. “Anybody who has worked closely with me during my 32-year career inside and outside baseball can attest to my integrity. ...

“I did not personally direct, oversee or engage in any misconduct. The sign-stealing initiative was not planned or directed by baseball management. ... I am deeply upset that I wasn’t informed of any misconduct because I would have stopped it.”

—Field Level Media