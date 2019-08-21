Homers, bullpen carry Astros past Tigers

George Springer and Jose Altuve smacked back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and Martin Maldonado went deep in the fifth as the Houston Astros slugged their way to a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Aug 20, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21) warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros recorded their eighth consecutive win over the Tigers despite right-hander Aaron Sanchez departing with the bases loaded and one out in the third inning.

Right-handed reliever Brad Peacock (7-6), making his first appearance since June 27, entered and stranded two of the three runners. Peacock, who came off the injured list Sunday after recovering from a shoulder ailment, wound up pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Springer erased a 1-0 deficit with his club-record 10th game-opening home run of the year and 27th overall on the season. Altuve followed with an opposite-field shot to right just like Springer, providing Houston a one-run lead with his 23rd homer. Both homers came off Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull (3-12).

The Astros tagged Turnbull for three additional runs in the second, with Altuve and Michael Brantley doing damage with two-out hits.

Altuve was the beneficiary of an infield single that hugged the third base line and drove home Maldonado. Brantley followed with a two-run double to right that chased home Jack Mayfield and Altuve, stretching the advantage to 5-1.

Maldonado socked his eighth home run with one out in the fifth inning off Tigers left-hander Matt Hall. Astros rookie designated hitter Yordan Alvarez walked four times in four plate appearances.

Sanchez labored holding the lead. He surrendered three runs on four hits, including a leadoff home run to Victor Reyes on an 0-2 curveball in the first, and walked two batters before ceding the mound to Peacock. It marked a second consecutive subpar outing for Sanchez, who worked six innings to lead a combined no-hitter in his Astros debut on Aug. 3.

The Houston bullpen covered the final 20 outs with aplomb. After Peacock completed the fourth inning without incident, right-hander Collin McHugh recorded four strikeouts over two scoreless frames before Joe Smith, Ryan Pressly and Roberto Osuna each logged an inning.

Osuna posted his 29th save with a 12-pitch ninth.

The Tigers have dropped 8 of 10 since last winning consecutive games on Aug. 8-9 against the Kansas City Royals.

—Field Level Media