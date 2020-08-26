Astros start fast, top Angels in doubleheader opener

EditorsNote: Tweaked 2nd graf to add second game result, other minor edits

Aug 25, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Jason Castro (16) crosses home plate past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) to score a run during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Reddick and Jack Mayfield each had two-run singles in a five-run first inning and Cristian Javier was effective into the sixth inning Tuesday afternoon as the host Houston Astros eased away from the Los Angeles Angels for a 6-3 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

Angels right-hander Julio Teheran and Astros righty Brandon Bielak started the nightcap, won by the Angels 12-5 in a game moved up a day as a precaution with Hurricane Laura expected to strike the Gulf Coast near Houston.

The Astros looked like a team in a hurry to beat the Angels for the fourth time in five meetings this season when Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel strung together consecutive one-out singles for a 1-0 lead in the first against Angels starter Jose Suarez (0-2).

After a walk loaded the bases, Reddick made it 3-0 with a two-out single to center. Two batters later, Mayfield singled to left for two more runs and a 5-0 advantage.

The 22-year-old Suarez, who was making just his second start of the season, was pulled after walking the first two batters of the second. He was charged with five runs on five hits in one-plus inning, walking four and striking out two.

Angels reliever Jaime Barria kept his team in the game by throwing the final five innings, allowing just one run, that coming on a Gurriel RBI double in the fourth.

Down 6-0, the Angels made it interesting when Jason Castro’s single and Brian Goodwin’s double each drove in a run in the fifth.

Tommy La Stella got the Angels within 6-3 after a leadoff homer in the sixth, his fourth of the season, before Javier retired the next two batters and the Astros bullpen finished up.

Javier (3-1) worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Blake Taylor got the final out of the sixth inning and handed the ball to closer Ryan Pressly, who worked around Albert Pujols’ leadoff single in the seventh to record his fourth save.

Gurriel finished with a double and a single, while Altuve had a single and two walks and scored twice for the Astros, who won for the 10th time in their last 13 games.

Mike Trout went 0-for-3 with a strikeout for the Angels, who lost a third straight game and fell for the seventh time in their past eight contests.

