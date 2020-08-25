Astros bounce back, open homestand with win over Angels

Framber Valdez struck out 11, Kyle Tucker hit a home run and Jose Correa drove in three runs as the Houston Astros returned home to end a three-game losing streak with an 11-4 victory Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Aug 24, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; A man puts MLB Authentication sticker on the card board cutouts before the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

After getting swept in a three-game series on the West Coast against the upstart San Diego Padres, the Astros opened a four-game series and a 10-game homestand on a positive note.

The Angels’ Albert Pujols made history when he moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time RBIs list with 2,087.

Justin Upton hit a home run for the Angels, who rallied to within a run in the fifth, but still ended up losing for the 10th time in their last 12 games.

Valdez (3-2) gave up four runs on six hits over seven innings, while throwing 113 pitches. Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (0-4) gave up his five runs on seven hits and two walks over 2 2/3 innings with one strikeout.

The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Tucker’s fifth home run of the season and an RBI single from Josh Reddick.

The Angels got a run back on a third-inning RBI single from David Fletcher, but the Astros had an answer in the bottom of the frame. Jose Altuve scored on a throwing error by Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, while Michael Brantley and Reddick added RBI hits for a 5-1 advantage.

The Angels started to close the gap in the fourth. Upton’s home run to right was his third of the season. In the fifth, Anthony Rendon had an RBI single and Pujols followed with his historic RBI, connecting on a single to left to score Mike Trout and cut the Astros’ lead to 5-4.

Pujols broke a tie with Alex Rodriguez on the RBI list and settled in behind all-time leader Hank Aaron (2,297).

The Astros’ George Springer left the game in the sixth inning when he was hit in the left elbow by a 95-mph fastball from Angels reliever Jacob Barnes. Two batters later, Correa hit his bases-clearing double and Tucker added an RBI double for a 9-4 lead.

Myles Straw, who replaced Springer, had a two-run double in the seventh.

Angels catcher Anthony Bemboom pitched a scoreless eighth inning, one of just two of Los Angeles’ seven pitchers who did not allow a run.

—Field Level Media