Jared Walsh collects four hits as Angels down Astros

Jared Walsh and Justin Upton belted back-to-back home runs to key a four-run sixth inning as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday.

The Angels, who opened a six-game road trip, earned their third win in four games. The Astros had won three of their previous four contests.

Walsh and Upton each struck his seventh home run of the season off Astros starter Luis Garcia, cutting a three-run deficit to 4-3. Phil Gosselin and Drew Butera added an RBI single and run-scoring, safety-squeeze bunt, respectively, to cap the inning.

Walsh finished 4-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs to offset quiet nights from Mike Trout (0-for-3, two walks) and Shohei Ohtani (0-for-5, three strikeouts).

Raisel Iglesias, the last of six Angels pitchers, held on for the save despite allowing a two-out double to Yuli Gurriel in the ninth.

Clutch hitting was scarce. The Angels and Astros combined to finish 5-for-27 with runners in scoring position while stranding a total of 21 baserunners. The Angels left runners in scoring position in the second, fourth and sixth. Trout and Walsh reached to open the seventh against Astros reliever Brooks Raley, only for Raley to rally with three successive strikeouts.

The Astros were equally wasteful. They scored just one run in the first after the first three batters reached base safely against Angels opener Junior Guerra.

Michael Brantley delivered an RBI double as part of the two-run second but was stranded at second.

Houston had the leadoff batter reach in the third and sixth and failed to score, with Jose Altuve smacking a double to left in the sixth yet failing to advance a base with the heart of the lineup immediately following.

The Astros did receive RBI doubles from Alex Bregman, Brantley and Myles Straw plus a run-scoring single from Straw as they established a 4-1 lead through fifth innings.

Garcia, chasing his first career win, could not hold the advantage. He walked Upton after Walsh produced an RBI double in the fourth that cut the Angels’ deficit to 3-1, then retired seven consecutive batters through the first out of the sixth. Walsh and Upton then struck in succession, and Garcia watched from the dugout as the Angels extended their comeback against Brandon Bielak (1-2).

--Field Level Media