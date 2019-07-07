Springer's walk-off hit gives Astros extra-inning win over Angels

Yuli Gurriel continued his torrid hitting with a game-tying grand slam and George Springer delivered a walk-off hit in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros claimed a wild 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of this three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Jul 7, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Alex Bregman (2), center fielder George Springer (4), designated hitter Michael Brantley (23), starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35), starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) display All-Star jerseys before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Reddick opened the 10th with a double off Angels right-hander Taylor Cole (0-1). Springer then drove Reddick home with a single to right-center field on the first pitch. Before the pitch, there was an umpire review that determined Reddick returned to second safely on a pickoff attempt.

Gurriel extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his 14th home run of the season, drilling a 2-1 offering from Angels right-hander Cam Bedrosian 407 feet to left-center field in the sixth. Gurriel has homered in five consecutive games, recording six dingers during that stretch, and now has nine homers in the past 11 games. The grand slam, which knotted the score at 8-8, was the eighth of the season for Houston, a club record.

The Astros, who trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, were forced to rally again in the eighth after Angels center fielder Mike Trout delivered his second home run of the game in the top of that frame. Trout cranked a 424-foot blast to straightaway center field off Astros reliever Will Harris after Harris issued a four-pitch walk to David Fletcher upon entering the game.

For Trout, it marked his 18th career multi-homer game and fourth this season. He set a club record with his 27th home run before the All-Star break in the sixth inning when he took Astros right-hander Collin McHugh 391 feet into the Houston bullpen in right-center for an 8-4 lead.

After Trout staked the Angels to a 10-8 lead, Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez followed back-to-back hits from Michael Brantley and Gurriel with a two-run single that tied the game again. Houston loaded the bases with no outs but failed to scratch across the go-ahead run, the inning coming to an end on a double play when pinch-runner Jake Marisnick was ruled out after his collision with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy. An umpire review reversed the previous safe call, determining that Marisnick initiated the contact that knocked Lucroy from the game.

Lucroy was sent to a local hospital for a CT scan and will be evaluated for a possible concussion and nose fracture.

The Angels chased Astros starter Jose Urquidy with a five-run third inning punctuated by a two-run home run from Shohei Ohtani, his 14th on the season.

Ryan Pressly (2-1) earned the win for Houston.

