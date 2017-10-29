Preview: Dodgers at Astros

A non-factor three games into the World Series after a record-breaking rookie season, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger came through in a big way late Saturday to hand the Houston Astros their first home loss of the postseason. After getting a pair of critical hits from the likely National League Rookie of the Year, the Dodgers turn to ace Clayton Kershaw and eye a second straight win in Houston on Sunday when they face the Astros in Game 5.

Bellinger went hitless with eight strikeouts in his first 13 World Series at-bats before ending his skid with a seventh-inning double - scoring the game-tying run on a single from Logan Forsythe moments later - and driving home the go-ahead run in the ninth with another double en route to a 6-2 victory in Game 4. The 22-year-old’s second hit of the night sparked a five-run outburst, as Joc Pederson put the game away with a three-run blast later in the frame. The Astros, who mustered only two hits while falling short of becoming the first team ever to win their first eight postseason games at home, face the tall task of solving Kershaw after the three-time Cy Young Award winner mostly dominated their explosive offense in Game 1. Alex Bregman provided Houston’s only offense with a solo shot off Kershaw in the opener and has plated exactly one run in every game of this series.

TV: 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 2.96 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (2-2, 3.00)

Kershaw continued to move past his pre-2017 postseason struggles with a dominant performance in Game 1, yielding only three hits while striking out 11 over seven innings. “Video doesn’t do (his pitching) any justice. Until you get in the box and you see what the ball does … the video can only take you so far,” Astros outfielder George Springer told reporters. Kershaw, who won 18 of 22 decisions during the regular season, had gone 4-7 with a 4.55 ERA over his first 18 playoff appearances (14 starts).

Keuchel dropped his second straight postseason start on the road in his head-to-head matchup with Kershaw in Game 1, surrendering home runs to Chris Taylor and Justin Turner in the 3-1 setback. In all, the two-time All-Star yielded three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three in 6 2/3 frames. The homers were the first two allowed in 24 postseason frames this season by Keuchel, who has permitted one run and fanned 17 across 12 2/3 innings while winning his two starts at home in the playoffs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Game 4 was the first time in World Series history that both starting pitchers (LHP Alex Wood and RHP Charlie Morton) allowed four or fewer baserunners.

2. Houston had not faced a deficit at home this postseason prior to Bellinger’s go-ahead RBI double in the ninth.

3. Bellinger on Saturday became the youngest player to hit two doubles in a World Series game.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Astros 2