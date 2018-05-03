Severino, Stanton power Yankees by Astros

EditorsNote: rewords first and second grafs

Luis Severino pitched a dominant five-hitter for his first career complete game, and Giancarlo Stanton hit two homers as the visiting New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 4-0 Wednesday night.

Severino (5-1) controlled the strike zone and completed a 110-pitch gem, walking just one. He struck out 10 for his sixth career double-digit strikeout game and first this season.

The right-hander saw his velocity reach 100 mph in the ninth inning, and he threw 27 first-pitch strikes to 33 hitters.

Severino entered the ninth at 98 pitches and retired Carlos Correa on a comebacker to the mound, then Yuli Gurriel on a fly ball to right. After Josh Reddick doubled off the left field wall over Stanton’s head, Severino completed his masterpiece by retiring Alex Bregman on a fly ball to right.

Severino became the first Yankee to throw a shutout since Masahiro Tanaka pitched a three-hitter and beat Boston’s Chris Sale at Fenway Park on April 27, 2017. He also helped the Yankees record consecutive shutouts for the first time since May 14-15, 2014, at Citi Field against the Mets.

Stanton recorded his second multi-homer game of the season and 30th of his career. He entered the game hitless in his past 10 at-bats but hit a two-run homer in the first and a solo homer in the fourth, both off Dallas Keuchel (1-5).

Stanton missed a chance to join Boston’s Mookie Betts and Cleveland’s Edwin Encarnacion as the third player to get three homers in a game in the majors Wednesday. After striking out in his third at-bat against Keuchel, he roped an RBI double in the eighth off Hector Rondon.

Stanton’s big night helped the Yankees win for the 11th time in 12 games as they become the third AL team to reach 20 wins.

Keuchel allowed his first two homers against the Yankees and dropped his second straight start. The left-hander gave up three runs and six hits in seven innings.

Houston was shut out in consecutive games for the first time since July 1-2, 2013, against Tampa Bay. The Astros did not mount a serious threat until the seventh.

Gurriel opened the seventh with an infield base hit to the shortstop hole, and Reddick followed with a bloop base hit to left field.

Following a mound visit, second baseman Gleyber Torres made a diving catch behind the bag on Bregman’s line drive up the middle. After Torres’ gem, Severino struck out Marwin Gonzalez on a slider down and retired pinch hitter Brian McCann on a grounder to first baseman Tyler Austin.

Stanton gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead when he sliced a 2-0 sinker a few rows into the right field seats with two outs in the first inning. Three innings later, he lifted a 2-2 slider into the left field seats.

—Field Level Media