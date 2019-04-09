Astros rally past Yankees for 4th straight win

Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run, game-tying double in the seventh inning, and Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run an inning later as the Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Monday.

Apr 8, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) signs autographs for fans before playing against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Chirinos drove home Yuli Gurriel and Tyler White with his two-out double off the wall in front of the Houston bullpen, striking his blow against Yankees left-hander Zack Britton, who surrendered a leadoff single to Correa after entering in relief of starter Masahiro Tanaka.

Correa hit an RBI single in the eighth to score Alex Bregman, who had worked a one-out walk against right-hander Adam Ottavino (1-1).

The Astros stretched their winning streak to four games. Ryan Pressly (1-0) earned the win with a perfect eighth inning while closer Roberto Osuna notched his third save with a six-pitch ninth.

Correa finished 2-for-4 while Bregman went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.

Chirinos’ opposite-field hit lifted Astros right-hander Justin Verlander off the hook. Verlander labored over six innings, allowing three runs, seven hits and two walks on 111 pitches.

While Verlander surrendered only one run in the third, that inning set the tone for the remainder of his outing.

Verlander needed 31 pitches to escape the third, when Yankees designated hitter Luke Voit delivered an opposite-field single with one out and the bases loaded for a 1-0 lead. Verlander recovered by recording one-pitch outs against Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres, but the Yankees continued to apply pressure until Verlander was lifted.

Aaron Judge, who entered 0-for-13 in his career against Verlander, went 2-for-2 with a walk over his first three plate appearances, including an opposite-field home run with one out in the fifth. Judge (2-for-3, two walks) enabled the Yankees to reclaim a one-run lead with his third homer.

With two outs in the sixth, the Yankees stretched their advantage to 3-1 when left fielder Clint Frazier followed a double to left-center by DJ LeMahieu with an RBI single off the scoreboard in left.

Tanaka allowed just one run on three hits and two walks over six innings, but the New York bullpen proved unable to preserve that advantage.

