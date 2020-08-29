Astros, A's walk off field in social-justice protest

EditorsNote: update 2: revises first, second and last grafs

Aug 28, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros players stand on the field in silence before a game at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros were scheduled to play the opening game of a three-game series Friday night in Houston, but the game was postponed when both teams walked off the field before the first pitch.

The teams lined up in front of their dugouts along the warning track, as if it were Opening Day, with all the players wearing No. 42 like they do on Jackie Robinson Day in Major League Baseball. As silence filled the air in Minute Maid Park, the teams put No. 42 jerseys in the batters’ boxes, and laid a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt on home plate.

After a moment of silence, the two teams acknowledged each other, then walked off the field into their dugouts and on into the clubhouses.

“The Houston Astros players, with support from the Oakland players, have decided to postpone tonight’s game,” the Astros said in a statement. “We support their decision to make a strong statement in support of the fight for racial equality. We are proud of our players’ efforts to use their voices to drive necessary change. The Astros and A’s will proudly celebrate Jackie Robinson Day tomorrow when play is resumed.”

A’s starting pitcher Chris Bassitt warmed up in the bullpen prior to the game, but Astros pitcher Lance McCullers did not.

Since Wednesday, when the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to play in an NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic as a response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., postponements have been blossomed throughout the NBA, WNBA, MLS, MLB and the NHL.

The game will be made up on Saturday as the A’s and Astros will play a doubleheader. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET with the second game slated to start approximately 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

McCullers with pitch Game 1 for Houston with fellow right-hander Zack Greinke pitching the second game. Oakland didn’t immediately announce its pitching plans, but Bassitt is likely to start one of the two games.

—Field Level Media