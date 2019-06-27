Pirates' rout sends Astros to first home series loss

Corey Dickerson and Josh Bell each belted a two-run homer, and Joe Musgrove tossed six strong innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the Houston Astros their first series loss at home with a 10-0 romp on Thursday afternoon.

Jun 27, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Josh Bell (55) celebrates Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman (27) home run against the Houston Astros in first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Kevin Newman launched a leadoff homer among his three hits to ignite a four-run first inning for the Pirates, who outscored Houston by a 24-2 margin to win the final two contests of the three-game series.

Jacob Stallings highlighted his three-hit performance with his first career homer, and Starling Marte also went deep to send Pittsburgh on its way to its sixth win in seven outings.

Musgrove (6-7) turned in his second straight strong start by scattering nine hits and striking out five before departing after 83 pitches.

Rookie sensation Yordan Alvarez exited the contest with left knee discomfort for the Astros, who have dropped nine of their past 11 games.

Newman wasted little time extending his hitting streak to 17 games by depositing a first-pitch fastball from Brad Peacock (6-6) over the wall in left field. The homer was Newman’s second in as many days and fourth of the season.

Peacock issued a nine-pitch walk to Bryan Reynolds before Colin Moran brought him home three batters later with a double to center field.

Dickerson gave Pittsburgh a 4-0 lead in the first inning after sending a 3-2 fastball over the wall in left for his second homer of the season and first since March 28.

Bell belted his second two-run homer in as many days in the third inning after depositing a 2-2 slider over the wall in center field for his team-leading 22nd of the season.

Marte and Stallings continued the power display against Cy Sneed, who worked six innings of relief in his major league debut. Marte sent a 1-0 slider over the wall in center in the fifth inning for his 12th homer of the season; Stallings sent a shot to left in the sixth.

—Field Level Media