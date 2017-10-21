Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve produced his first RBIs of the series with a two-run single in the fifth inning of the American League Championship Series on Friday night before adding a leadoff homer in the eighth. It marked his sixth multi-hit game of this postseason, which ties him for the fourth most in franchise history. Altuve has hit four homers this postseason, second only to Carlos Beltran, who had postseason eight homers in 2004.

RHP Justin Verlander became the first pitcher in postseason history with three consecutive scoreless starts in potential elimination games on Friday night in the American League Championship Series. With eight strikeouts, Verlander bumped his total for the series to 21 and joined RHP Bob Gibson (31, 1964), RHP Curt Shilling (26, 2001), and RHP Sandy Koufax (23, 1963) as the only pitchers with 20-plus strikeouts against the Yankees in a postseason series.

C Brian McCann snapped an 0-for-20 skid with his RBI double in the fifth inning on Friday night in Game 4 of the American League Championship against Houston, snapping the Astros’ scoreless innings skid at 15 in the process. For McCann, it was his second career double in the postseason. He also had a double in Game 4 of the 2010 National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants. McCann finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

RF Josh Reddick extended his hitless streak to 21 at-bats in the American League Championship Series by finishing 0-for-4 on Friday night. That is the longest such streak in ALCS history. The longest hitless streak in one postseason series is held by Dal Maxvill of the St. Louis Cardinals, who was 0-for-22 in the 1968 World Series.